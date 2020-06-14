World News
June 14, 2020 / 2:56 PM / Updated 44 minutes ago

UK COVID-19 death toll rises by 36, lowest daily tally during lockdown

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom’s death toll from confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 36 to 41,698 as of 1600 GMT on June 13, government data showed on Sunday.

The rise is the lowest since March 22, the day before Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a lockdown that required people to stay at home except to travel for work if necessary and for essential shopping, exercise, and medical and care needs.

The daily tally of COVID-19 deaths usually dips at the weekend due to delays in reporting fatalities.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Mark Potter and Gareth Jones

