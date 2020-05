People are seen wearing protective face masks as they wait on a platform at Westminster underground station following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The COVID-19 death toll in the United Kingdom rose by 428 to 33,614, health officials said on Thursday.

An update from the officials also showed that more than 126,000 tests were carried out on May 13.