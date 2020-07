FILE PHOTO: A person wearing a protective mask walks along a street, following a local lockdown imposed amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Leicester, Britain, July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom’s death toll from confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus rose by 137 to 44,131, government figures showed on Friday.

The total included a revision for one death which had previously been counted twice.