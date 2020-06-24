Health News
UK death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases up 154 to 43,081

A man runs past The Gate Picture House, which displays a sign regarding its re-opening after the lockdown due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Notting Hill, West London, Britain, June 24, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - The death toll in the United Kingdom from confirmed cases of the new coronavirus has risen to 43,081, an increase of 154 from a day earlier, the government said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon, editing by David Milliken

