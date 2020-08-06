UK PM Johnson says UK test and trace system is world beating

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he visits a construction site in Cheshire, Britain, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson stood by his description of Britain’s system of testing and tracing coronavirus infections on Thursday, despite a fall in the number of people contacted by tracers.

Asked whether, in light of the latest data, he thought it was still a world beating system, Johnson said: “If you look at what we’re doing, actually I think it certainly is and it certainly does fit that description as world beating.”