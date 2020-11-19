COVID-19 cases in England rise 11%, proportion of positives stable - tracing service

FILE PHOTO: A member of medical staff takes a swab from a person in a car at an NHS coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Wolverhampton, Britain, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

LONDON (Reuters) - Cases of COVID-19 rose 11% in England in the latest week, with the proportion of people testing positive staying steady, the country’s test and trace programme said on Thursday, adding that contacts reached were still near a record low percentage.

There were 167,369 people testing positive between 5 November and 11 November, up 11% on the previous week.

Of the 313,771 people identified as coming into close contact with a positive cases, 60.5% were reached, similar to the record low proportion of 59.6% hit last month.