England says 4,973 people referred to test and trace service in latest week

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks walk as the city and surrounding areas face local restrictions in an effort to avoid a local lockdown being forced upon the region, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manchester, Britain August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said 4,973 people who tested positive for coronavirus were referred to the English test and trace system in the week to August 5, 7% up on the previous week, of whom 80% were reached and asked to provide contacts.

It said 20,638 contacts were identified and of these 74.2% were reached and asked to self isolate.

The data was released as the service said it was starting trials of a new version of its delayed mobile phone app.