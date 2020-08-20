Health News
August 20, 2020

Proportion of contacts reached by English COVID-19 tracing scheme falls

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - England’s test and trace scheme reached 71.3% of identified contacts of new COVID-19 cases in the latest week, Britain’s health ministry said on Thursday, a fall on the previous week.

In the week to August 12, 4,803 people were transferred to the test and trace system following a positive COVID-19 test, of whom 78.8% were reached and asked to provide contacts.

Of the 16,897 contacts identified, 71.3% were reached and asked to self isolate, down from 74.2% in the previous week.

Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by William James

