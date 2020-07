FILE PHOTO: People walk down a street following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Ilford, London, Britain July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - The proportion of the contacts of positive COVID-19 cases reached by England’s test and trace system slipped slightly to 75.1% in the latest week of data, from 78.4% in the previous week, the government said on Thursday.

It said 3,455 people who had tested positive for coronavirus were reached by its tracers and asked to share details of their close contacts in the week to July 22.