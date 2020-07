LONDON (Reuters) - The proportion of the contacts of positive COVID-19 cases reached by England’s test and trace system rose in its latest week of operation, figures from the health ministry showed on Thursday.

The Department of Health said 3,887 positive cases were transferred to service in the week to 15 July, with 77.9% of the 16,742 identified contacts reached and advised to self-isolate, up from 72% the previous week.