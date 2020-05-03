Britain to trial new coronavirus tracing system

Britain's Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Michael Gove gestures as he holds the Daily Covid-19 Digital News Conference with NHS Medical Director, Professor Stephen Powis (not pictured) to update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain May 3, 2020. Pippa Fowles /10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will trial a new coronavirus tracing programme next week on the Isle of Wight, just off the south coast of England, cabinet minister Michael Gove said on Sunday as the government looks at how to minimise the risk of a second wave of infection.

“This week we will be piloting new test, track and trace procedures on the Isle of Wight with a view to having that in place more widely later this month,” he told a news conference.