FILE PHOTO: Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock speaks during a daily digital news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain April 21, 2020. Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British health minister Matt Hancock said on Wednesday the government would bring in large-scale contact-tracing once the number of new cases of the coronavirus falls.

“As we have reached the peak, as we bring the number of new cases down, so we will introduce contact tracing at large scale,” Hancock told parliament.