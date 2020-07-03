World News
England releases detailed COVID-19 infection data

LONDON (Reuters) - The agency leading the fight against COVID-19 in England has published data revealing the broad location of all people who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Public Health England released the data covering more than 243,000 laboratory-confirmed COVID-positive tests after local authorities complained they had insufficient information to track the outbreak, which has cost 44,000 lives, according to the official toll.

The data is available at: coronavirus.data.gov.uk/

Reuters is tracking infection in every district since February 21 here: covid19-data.ddns.net/

reporting by Stephen Grey and Ryan McNeill

