UK minister: there is no silver bullet on testing to allow travel

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - There is no silver bullet on testing which could allow quarantine-free travel, British culture minister Oliver Dowden said, responding to calls from the boss of Heathrow Airport for more testing to boost travel.

“It’s not the case that you can simply test somebody and be sure that they don’t have the disease. It can incubate over a period of time so there’s not a silver bullet of just testing immediately at the border,” Dowden told the BBC on Wednesday.