No decision yet on easing restrictions for vaccinated travellers, says UK PM's spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Passengers wearing protective face masks arrive from Paris at Eurostar terminal at St Pancras station, as Britain imposes a 14-day quarantine on arrival from France from Saturday, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - No decision has been made yet on whether to ease travel restrictions for those people who have received two COVID-19 vaccines, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

Asked whether he could confirm that double vaccinated people could be exempt from quarantine rules, he said: “We want people to be able to travel abroad as soon as it is safe to do so ... At this stage in the pandemic our current approach is the right one but we keep our measures under review.”

“On the point about double vaccinations, absolutely no decisions have been made on that.”