UK PM Johnson says will act swiftly to impose new quarantines if necessary

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday Britain would take action to impose quarantines on other countries should COVID-19 infections rise and such measures become necessary, after the country brought back quarantine rules for Spain.

“I’m afraid if we do see signs of a second wave in other countries, it is really our job, our duty, to act swiftly and decisively to stop travellers coming back from those places seeding the disease here in the UK,” he told reporters.