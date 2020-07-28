UK considering setting quarantine rules by region, not by country: minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is looking at setting quarantine rules for different regions within countries overseas, but will continue to make decisions on a country-wide basis for now, junior transport minister Charlotte Vere said on Tuesday.

“For the time being we are taking the approach by country for border measures, but it is the case that it could be that we could put them in place for regions in the future,” she told the House of Lords. “We are not there yet but we are certainly looking at it.”