England adds Slovenia to quarantine list, Singapore and Thailand removed

LONDON (Reuters) - Slovenia and Guadaloupe have been added to the list of countries from which travellers must quarantine when entering England to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus, British transport minister Grant Shapps said on Thursday.

Anybody arriving in England from the two countries after 4 a.m. on Saturday will need to self-isolate for 14 days, he said on Twitter.

However, he said travellers from Singapore and Thailand had been added to England’s Travel Corridor list meaning they would no longer have to enter quarantine on arrival.