Travelers from France to UK must self-certify no coronavirus symptoms

(Reuters) - Travelers from France to the United Kingdom will be required to self-certify that they are not suffering coronavirus symptoms or have been in contact with a confirmed case within 14 days preceding travel, the British government said on Friday.

The United Kingdom has said bit.ly/2CNCpA2 travelers returning from France on or after Aug. 15 should self-isolate upon their return, due to high COVID-19 infection rates in France.

The imposition of quarantine conditions have hit Britons’ favourite holiday destinations in the middle of summer and as the travel industry fights for survival.

Earlier this year the government was criticised for being too slow to lock down at the beginning of the pandemic when many cases were thought to have arrived from holidaymakers returning from Italy. The UK’s quarantine policy began in June.

Other countries including Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Croatia and Austria are already on the government’s quarantine list.