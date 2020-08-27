UK adds Switzerland, Czech Republic and Jamaica to quarantine list from Saturday

FILE PHOTO: Passengers are seen wearing face coverings after arriving at Manchester Airport following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manchester, Britain, July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Travellers arriving in Britain from Switzerland, the Czech Republic or Jamaica after 0300 GMT on Saturday will need to quarantine themselves for 14 days to slow the spread of COVID-19, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Thursday.

“Data shows we need to remove the Czech Republic, Jamaica and Switzerland from our list of Coronavirus Travel Corridors to keep infection rates DOWN,” Shapps said in a statement.

People arriving from Cuba however would no longer have to quarantine, he added.