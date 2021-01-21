UK bans passengers from Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo to control spread of COVID variant

(Reuters) - Britain is banning all arrivals from Tanzania and Democratic Republic of Congo from Friday to stop the spread of the South Africa COVID-19 variant, transport secretary Grant Shapps said in a tweet on Thursday.
“All passengers from these countries except British & Irish Nationals and third country nationals with residents rights will be denied entry,” Shapps wrote in his tweet.
