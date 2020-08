(Reuters) - The British government is set to drop Croatia from its quarantine-free list on Thursday, giving thousands of Britons just 30 hours to return to the UK to avoid having to self-isolate for 14 days, The Telegraph reported.

Transport minister Grant Shapps will add the Balkan holiday hotspot to the UK's "red list" of nations after a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, the newspaper said bit.ly/3aE6NcC.