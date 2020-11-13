UK to make announcement on travel quarantine 'very soon': minister

Slideshow ( 2 images )

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s transport minister said he would be making an announcement on changes to the country’s 14-day quarantine rule for travellers into the country “very soon”, giving hope to airlines desperate for travel to restart.

“I’ll be saying more about the international side of that very soon,” transport minister Grant Shapps told Sky News on Friday.

He had previously said the government was considering shortening quarantine for those who could show a negative coronavirus test result.