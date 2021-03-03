Second UK study to test gout drug as potential COVID-19 treatment

FILE PHOTO: The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, is seen in an illustration released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. January 29, 2020. Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM/CDC/Handout via REUTERS.

(Reuters) - A large British study looking into potential early-stage COVID-19 treatments will begin testing gout medication colchicine and has widened enrolment criteria for the arm of the trial, University of Oxford researchers said on Wednesday.

The anti-inflammatory drug is already being tested in another UK study dubbed RECOVERY, which is the world’s largest clinical trial of treatments for patients hospitalised with COVID-19.