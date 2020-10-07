Current COVID-19 measures are best way of dealing with virus, UK minister says

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State of International Trade and Minister for Women and Equalities Liz Truss leaves Downing Street, in London, Britain, July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Local lockdowns and different restrictions across Britain are the best way for the country to deal with the coronavirus at the moment, trade minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday.

Asked about criticism that the measures are not working, Truss told BBC Radio: “The measures that we put in place are, whilst not measures that we would want to have to do in normal times, are the best way of dealing with it that we have now.”