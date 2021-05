FILE PHOTO: People walk past a branch of Jobcentre Plus, a government run employment support and benefits agency, as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Hackney, London, Britain, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is preparing for a rise in unemployment after a government furlough scheme initially helped stave off job losses from the COVID-19 pandemic, work and pensions minister Therese Coffey said on Tuesday.

“We are preparing for potentially further increases in unemployment,” she told BBC radio.