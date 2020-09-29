UK university students will be able to go home for Christmas: minister

FILE PHOTO: A cloth face mask lies on the pavement near Oxford University buildings, ahead of the new academic year, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Oxford, Britain, September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British university students will be able to return home for Christmas despite the impact of local COVID-19 lockdowns that are already impacting students in large parts of the country, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said on Tuesday.

“We are going to work with universities to make sure that all students are supported to return home safely and spend Christmas with their loved ones if they choose to do so,” he told lawmakers.

“There may be a requirement for some students to self isolate at the end of term.”