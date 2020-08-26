UK-U.S. in talks to introduce 'air bridge' between London and New York: Telegraph

(Reuters) - The UK and U.S. governments are in talks to introduce an “air bridge” between London and New York to enable travellers to sidestep quarantine, The Telegraph newspaper reported on Wednesday.
Ministers are studying plans for regional air bridges that would enable business and other travellers to come to Britain from “low-risk” areas such as New York City within countries that are “red listed” because of their continued overall high coronavirus rates, the report said.
