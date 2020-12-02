UK's Pfizer vaccine approval should reassure Americans: U.S. health chief

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar speaks during a news conference about the latest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) developments, in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, U.S. August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Britain’s initial approval of Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine should give Americans confidence as the drugmaker next week moves further toward seeking U.S. approval, U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar said on Wednesday.

“For the American people this should be very reassuring: an independent regulatory authority in another country has found this vaccine to be safe and effective for use,” Azar told Fox Business Network. “Here we’re going to let the FDA run through its process.”