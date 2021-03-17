Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare & Pharma

Half of UK adults will have had a COVID-19 shot by end of week: minister

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Junior Brexit minister Kwasi Kwarteng is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - More than half of Britain’s adult population will have received the first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the week as the inoculation programme continues at pace, business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Wednesday

“I think by the end of the week 50% of the British adult population will have been vaccinated, and if people get the call I think they should take the jab,” he told BBC TV.

Reporting by Sarah Young and Paul Sandle, editing by Estelle Shirbon

