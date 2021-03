People walk past the entrance to a vaccination centre at Newmarket Racecourse, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Newmarket, Britain March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

LONDON (Reuters) - A total of 30,151,287 people have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Britain, representing around 57% of all adults, the health ministry said on Sunday.

A total of 3,527,481 people have been given their second doses.

“The vaccine is saving lives and is our route out of this pandemic,” said health minister Matt Hancock.