LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that opponents of vaccination, so called anti-vaxxers, were “nuts”.

“There’s all these anti-vaxxers now,” Johnson told medical workers at a doctor’s surgery in London. “They are nuts, they are nuts.”