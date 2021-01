FILE PHOTO: People queue as they wait to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at London Bridge vaccination centre, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain December 30, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s plans to roll out COVID-19 vaccines across the population are limited by the ability of manufacturers to supply them while they build capacity, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday.

“It can’t be rolled out even quicker than it’s supplied, that’s the challenge that we have at the moment,” Hancock told Times Radio.