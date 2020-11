FILE PHOTO: Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, speaks during a news conference with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (not pictured) amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Downing Street in London, Britain, October 20, 2020. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - England’s Deputy Chief Medical Office Jonathan Van-Tam said on Monday a COVID-19 vaccine may be ready by Christmas after Pfizer said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective.

“I am hopeful, but not yet certain, that we could begin to see some vaccine by Christmas,” Van-Tam said at a government briefing.