COVID-19 vaccine supplies continue to be tight, UK minister says

A sign indicates the direction for the parking of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine newly opened centre at the Black Country Living Museum, in Dudley, Birmingham, Britain, January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Carl Recine

LONDON (Reuters) - Supplies of COVID-19 vaccine in Britain remain tight, Britain’s COVID-19 vaccine deployment minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Tuesday, saying he was confident Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna would meet supply commitments.

“Supplies are tight... they continue to be,” he told BBC TV.

“Any new manufacturing process is going to have challenges, it’s lumpy and bumpy, (then) it gets better, it stabilises and improves going forward.”