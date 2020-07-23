UK pledges 100 million pounds to scale up COVID-19 vaccine production

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday it will provide 100 million pounds ($127 million) of funding for a facility to scale up the manufacturing of vaccines for COVID-19.
“This new Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult Manufacturing Innovation Centre, alongside crucial investment in skills, will support our efforts to rapidly produce millions of doses of a coronavirus vaccine while ensuring the UK can respond quickly to potential future pandemics,” Business Secretary Alok Sharma said in a statement.
Reporting by Sarah Young, writing by Andy Bruce; editing by Paul Sandle