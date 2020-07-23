Health News
July 23, 2020 / 10:58 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

UK pledges 100 million pounds to scale up COVID-19 vaccine production

FILE PHOTO: Small bottles labelled with "Vaccine" stickers seen near a medical syringe in front of displayed "Coronavirus COVID-19" words in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday it will provide 100 million pounds ($127 million) of funding for a facility to scale up the manufacturing of vaccines for COVID-19.

“This new Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult Manufacturing Innovation Centre, alongside crucial investment in skills, will support our efforts to rapidly produce millions of doses of a coronavirus vaccine while ensuring the UK can respond quickly to potential future pandemics,” Business Secretary Alok Sharma said in a statement.

Reporting by Sarah Young, writing by Andy Bruce; editing by Paul Sandle

