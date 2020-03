FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during his first remote news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain March 25, 2020. Andrew Parsons/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain pledged on Thursday to contribute 210 million pounds ($253 million) to the international coalition to find a vaccine against coronavirus following a virtual summit of G20 leaders.

“My call to every G20 country and to governments around the world is to step up and help us defeat this virus,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.