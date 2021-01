FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference in response to the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street, London, Britain, January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - There is no reason to think that any new strain of the coronavirus is resistant to vaccines, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

He made the comment in parliament when asked for an update on government efforts to test vaccines against new strains.