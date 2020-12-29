UK received 22 deliveries of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine by Dec. 25, says PM's spokesman

FILE PHOTO: A man waits to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a drive through vaccination centre amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Hyde, Britain, December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain had received 22 deliveries of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine by Dec. 25, providing the country with a sufficient supply for its vaccination programme, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

“We have continued to receive deliveries of the Pfizer vaccine throughout December and as of the 25th of December we have received 22 deliveries in total of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine which means we have sufficient doses to maintain our vaccination programme,” he told reporters.