UK regulator says on COVID vaccine: We will not compromise on safety

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s drugs regulator said on Wednesday that it would not compromise on safety when it comes to deciding whether or not to approve a COVID-19 vaccine.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency CEO June Raine said that safety was her watchword.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, chair of COVID-19 immunisation, said that top of the priority list for a vaccine would be carehome residents and workers, old people and then adults with an underlying health conditions.