FILE PHOTO: A vial of Astra Zeneca coronavirus vaccine is seen at a vaccination centre in Westfield Stratford City shopping centre, amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

(Reuters) - Britain’s medicines regulator said on Thursday modified versions of authorised COVID-19 vaccines for variants of the coronavirus would be fast-tracked for approvals.