COVID-19 vaccine boosters could be needed later in the year, UK chief scientist says

FILE PHOTO: A woman receives an Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination centre at Cwmbran Stadium in Cwmbran, South Wales, Britain February 17, 2021. Geoff Caddick/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Booster COVID-19 jabs could be needed in the autumn to prevent another wave of infection, Britain’s chief scientific adviser said, although he added that there were no indications that the level of protection offered by the shots was waning.

“There will be a need to think about booster jobs for vaccines in the autumn I suspect, particularly thinking about getting high level of immunity to cover things over the winter,” Patrick Vallance told a Downing Street briefing on Tuesday.