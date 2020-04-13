UK chief adviser expects COVID deaths curve to plateau for two or three weeks

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab speaks as he holds the Digital Covid-19 Press Conference with Chief Scientific Adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance and Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty in 10 Downing Street, London, Britain April 13, 2020. Andrew Parsons/No 10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. THIS IMAGE IS FOR EDITORIAL USE PURPOSES ONLY. THE IMAGE CAN NOT BE USED FOR ADVERTISING OR COMMERCIAL USE. THE IMAGE CAN NOT BE ALTERED IN ANY FORM.

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain should expect the number of daily deaths from coronavirus to continue to rise this week, followed by a plateau for a period of two to three weeks, the government’s chief scientific adviser said on Monday.

“You’d expect that (the plateau) to go on for two or three weeks but I can’t be absolutely sure on the time of that,” said Patrick Vallance at a daily government news conference.

After the plateau, the number of daily deaths should begin to decrease, he added.