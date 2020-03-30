UK chief scientist: expect hospital admissions to fall as cases flatten

Paramedic's with a patient at the back of an ambulance at St Thomas' Hospital as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - As the number of cases of coronavirus in Britain flattens, the number of people needing hospital admission should fall, the government’s Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said on Monday.

Vallance told a news conference that hospital admissions were going up constantly and the government expected them to worsen over the next two weeks.

“As the cases flatten off ... we would expect this in turn to decrease the number of people needing admission to hospital,” ance said.