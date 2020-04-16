UK needs virus restrictions to stay, says science chief

Government Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance arrives in Downing Street, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is in a “good place” in tackling the coronavirus outbreak but social distancing must be maintained for it to continue, chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance said on Thursday.

Vallance said the number of coronavirus cases in Britain was flattening and there are some signs of a decrease, but added that even a small relaxation in restrictions could lead to the infection rate increasing above one again.

“At the moment, this is looking in a good place, it’s beginning to come down ... and it’s important that all the measures that we’re taking stay in place,” Vallance said at a news conference where it was announced Britain would be extending the lockdown for at least another 3 weeks.