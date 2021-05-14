Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
UK's Johnson warns Indian variant could impact lockdown easement

By Reuters Staff

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at a news conference about the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain May 14, 2021. Matt Dunham/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Friday the spread of a new variant of coronavirus first detected in India may impact the country’s full exit from restrictions.

“We’re serving notice that we do think, I think, that it certainly may cause disruption to our attempts to continue down the roadmap. But they don’t at the moment change the assessment about step 3 (relaxation of restrictions on Monday),” he told a Downing Street briefing.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, writing by James Davey; Editing by Alistair Smout

