Kromek to make ventilators under licence from Japan's Metran

LONDON (Reuters) - Kromek, a global supplier of medical devices, plans to start the manufacturer of medical ventilators in Britain and globally under a licence from Japan’s Metran to support the fight against COVID-19.

Kromek said in a statement it expects to start production of ventilators before the end of April and to produce up to 2,000 units within 12 weeks, with 1,000 units available within eight weeks.

It said it expected to sign a license agreement shortly.