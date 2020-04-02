Williams F1 former engineering arm to help produce 5,000 ventilators for UK

LONDON (Reuters) - The former engineering unit of the Williams F1 team said it will help produce an initial batch of 5,000 ventilators for Britain’s National Health Service as part of an engineering consortium which is scrambling to deliver 10,000 units.

Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE) said it was playing a significant role in the engineering consortium that is racing to retool production to fill the United Kingdom’s need for thousands of extra ventilators.

“The aim is to quickly produce an initial batch of 5,000 Smiths ParaPAC300 ventilators; utilising speed of response and rapid processes derived from a motorsport background,” Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE) said in a statement.