'Absolute legend,' Prince William says of British fundraising veteran

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince William described as an “absolute legend” the 99-year-old war veteran who has raised more than 17 million pounds for the health service by walking laps of his garden.

Captain Tom Moore originally aimed to raise 1,000 pounds by completing his challenge of walking 100 laps before his 100th birthday on April 30.

“Absolute legend,” the queen’s grandson told the BBC. “What I love also is he’s a 99-year war vet, he’s been around a long time, knows everything and it’s wonderful that everyone has been inspired by his story and his determination.”