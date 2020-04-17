British veteran raises $25 million by walking for health service

Retired British Army Captain Tom Moore, 99, raises money for health workers by attempting to walk the length of his garden one hundred times before his 100th birthday this month as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Marston Moretaine, Britain, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

LONDON (Reuters) - Captain Tom Moore, 99, a British war veteran, has raised more than 20 million pounds ($25 million) for the health service by walking laps of his garden.

Moore completed the last of 100 laps of his garden on Thursday.